NEW SHARON — A fire destroyed a home at 198 Mile Hill Road near Pine Tree Poultry on Saturday morning.
Dispatchers received a report of the fire around 2:45 a.m. When fire crews arrived at the scene, the home was fully engulfed, New Sharon Fire Chief John Welch said.
The home was reduced to rubble. Crews brought in an excavator and found a body, said Welch.
Route 27 was closed to traffic until about midmorning Saturday.
This story will be updated.
Comments are not available on this story.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Franklin
Rangeley Border Patrol arrests violent sex offender, reunites missing woman with family
-
Franklin
Fire kills 1 person in New Sharon home
-
Maine
Maine CDC reports 168 coronavirus cases, one more death
-
Maine
After second test, campaign volunteer was negative for COVID-19
-
Lewiston-Auburn
Lewiston, Auburn getting creative with holiday celebrations due to COVID-19