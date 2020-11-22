MONDAY, Nov. 23

LEWISTON — Planning Board meeting, 5:30 p.m. via Zoom.

TUESDAY, Nov. 24

AUBURN — Auburn Housing Authority board of commissioners meeting, 7:30 a.m. at the main office, 20 Great Falls Plaza.

AUBURN — Agriculture Committee meeting, 5:30 p.m. at the Auburn Senior Community Center.

LEWISTON — City Council workshop and special meeting, 6 p.m. via Zoom.

WEDNESDAY, Nov. 25

LEWISTON — L-A Complete Streets Committee meeting, 6 p.m. at the administrator’s conference room at City Hall.

THURSDAY, Nov. 26

LEWISTON-AUBURN — Thanksgiving Day. Government offices closed.

