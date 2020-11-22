MONDAY, Nov. 23
LEWISTON — Planning Board meeting, 5:30 p.m. via Zoom.
TUESDAY, Nov. 24
AUBURN — Auburn Housing Authority board of commissioners meeting, 7:30 a.m. at the main office, 20 Great Falls Plaza.
AUBURN — Agriculture Committee meeting, 5:30 p.m. at the Auburn Senior Community Center.
LEWISTON — City Council workshop and special meeting, 6 p.m. via Zoom.
WEDNESDAY, Nov. 25
LEWISTON — L-A Complete Streets Committee meeting, 6 p.m. at the administrator’s conference room at City Hall.
THURSDAY, Nov. 26
LEWISTON-AUBURN — Thanksgiving Day. Government offices closed.
