YARMOUTH – Andrew Ring passed away after a lengthy illness into the arms of Jesus on Nov. 16, 2020 in Yarmouth.

He was born in Yarmouth, Feb. 2, 1939 and graduated from North Yarmouth Academy in 1957.

Andy worked at Ring’s Gas and Hardware Store, managed gas plants throughout the country. His last endeavor was owning and operating Pedro’s Restaurant at the Maine Mall in South Portland.

Andy was an accomplished pilot who owned many planes and did many plane aerobatics. He was a HAM radio enthusiast.

After retirement, Andy and his beloved wife traveled throughout the U.S.A, meeting new friends, and enjoying Blue Grass Festivals. Andy was an amazing man and he lived an extraordinary life.

He was preceded by his parents; his sister, Nancy Sawyer; two daughters, Gloria Hewes, and Shelly Ancroft.

He is survived by his loving wife, Phyllis; his three daughters, Gail and Mark Burbank, Susan Ring, Marie Ring, Kendal Hanna and son-in-law Leo Hewes and Jill. He leaves numerous grandchildren; and great-grandchildren.

Online condolences can be left for Andy’s family at http://www.crosmanfuneralhome.com. Out of respect for Andy there will be no service.

Andy was loved by many people and will live forever in our hearts.

Arrangements are under the care of Crosman Funeral Home, 40 Main St., Lisbon Falls, 207-353-4951.

