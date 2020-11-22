GORHAM – Mary Lynn (Dennig) Kelsch, 74, passed away on Nov. 21, 2020, after a long battle with dementia. She was the daughter of Stanley and Grace (Easton) Dennig of Detroit, Mich.Mary Lynn was a 1964 graduate of Our Lady of Mercy High School in Detroit, Mich., and was awarded her Bachelor of Arts and Master of Arts degrees from the University of Detroit.In 1972, she married Thomas Kelsch, to whom she was married for 48 years and with whom she shared a love of theater, art, music, travel, and the Duke University basketball team.She specialized in Shakespearean literature and had a long and successful career as an English teacher at schools including Warwick Academy in Bermuda, the University of New Hampshire, Edward Little High School in Auburn, and Lake Braddock High School in Burke, Va. She also served as editorial editor and later managing editor of the Lewiston Sun Journal in Lewiston.She loved reading, from Agatha Christie to Shakespeare, as well as writing, and in 1981 co-authored and published a writing textbook with Thomas. She knew every imaginable rule of English grammar and was unbeatable at crossword puzzles and Scrabble.She is survived by her loving husband, Thomas, of Gorham; daughter and son-in-law, Bethany Kelsch and Matthew Bourgoin, of Gorham; and grandsons, Zachary, Carter, and Corbin Bourgoin; brothers and sisters-in-law, Thomas and Linda Dennig of Shreveport, La., William Dennig, of Destin, Fla., and Jon and Margy Dennig of Denver; and many nieces and nephews.In addition to her parents, she was preceded by her beloved aunt and uncle, William and Mary Taylor; and sister-in-law, Debra Dennig. The family is grateful for the generous and loving care she received from the staff at Gorham House and her excellent caregivers at Beacon Hospice. Due to COVID-19, a live stream of Mary Lynn’s visitation and service will be made available for friends and family wishing to participate remotely. Visiting hours will be held 6 to 8 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 24 at the Gorham Chapel of Dolby, Blais and Segee, 76 State Street, Gorham. A mass of Christian burial will be held, 10 a.m., Wednesday, Nov. 25 at St. Anne’s Catholic Church, 299 Main St., Gorham, with burial to follow at St. Hyacinth’s Cemetery in Westbrook. To express condolences, participate in Mary Lynn’s online tribute, and to access information on how to watch the live stream of her visitation and service please visit http://www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to theAlzheimer’s Association,383 U.S. Route 1, #2C,Scarborough, ME 04074.

