Mike Small has been growing poinsettias for almost 40 years, learning the trade from his father. The business has grown over the years, until downsizing recently with his selling Roak The Florist on Main Street in Lewiston. Small has taken over one of the Whiting greenhouses and now grows on a smaller scale at Small's Plant Care at 726 Summer St. in Auburn. In this photograph, Small looks over flowers Sunday morning that he has watched grow since the beginning of July. Most of the poinsettias are going to the Lewiston High School swim team sale. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal
