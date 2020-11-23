PORTLAND — Boys & Girls Clubs of Southern Maine has launched a new diversity, equity and inclusion program, beginning with the election of new board members who are recent alumni of BGCSM.

Roger Charest was named one of the new board members. Charest attended the Auburn/Lewiston Boys & Girls Club. He graduated from the University of Southern Maine in 2017 with a bachelor’s degree in applied math. Charest works as a store manager for Hannaford.