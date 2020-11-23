PORTLAND — Boys & Girls Clubs of Southern Maine has launched a new diversity, equity and inclusion program, beginning with the election of new board members who are recent alumni of BGCSM.
Roger Charest was named one of the new board members. Charest attended the Auburn/Lewiston Boys & Girls Club. He graduated from the University of Southern Maine in 2017 with a bachelor’s degree in applied math. Charest works as a store manager for Hannaford.
Comments are not available on this story.
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Election 2020
Biden signals sharp shift from Trump with Cabinet picks
-
Nation / World
States impose new rules, plead with public to stop explosive spread
-
Nation / World
Michigan board certifies Biden win, dealing Trump another blow
-
New England Patriots
December is looking different this year for the Pats
-
News
Franklin County arrest log