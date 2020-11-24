LEWISTON – Roger Joseph G. Plante Sr., 85, peacefully passed away on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, at d’Youville Pavilion in Lewiston. He was born and educated in Quebec, Canada. After spending over two decades in Connecticut, Joseph and his family moved to Maine. He worked in maintenance at Bates College over 20 years until his retirement in 1997. He will always be remembered for his love of food and travel.

He is survived by daughters, Janet and her husband Robert ‘Bob’ Robinson of Turner, Lise and husband Scott Hubbard of Connecticut, and sons, Roger and his wife Janice of Wales, and Gary and his wife Angela of Portland. He also leaves behind his special sweetheart, Jaqueline ‘Jackie’ Thebarge of Lewiston, as well as his seven loving sisters: Rejane, Yolande, Fernande, Pauline, Ida, Jocelyne, and Francoice. He was predeceased by his two loving wives, Silvia and Louisette.

Condolences and fond memories may be shared at http://www.thefortingroup.com. The family wishes to extend their sincere thanks to all the staff of d’Youville Pavilion and Beacon Hospice for their outgoing support, care and compassion shown to Joseph while he was in their care.

There are no services at this time. Internment will take place at St. Peter’s Cemetery in Lewiston.

Arrangements are under the care of The Fortin Group Funeral Home, Cremation and Monument Services, 70 Horton Street Lewiston, 784-4584.