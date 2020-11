PORTLAND — Bishop Robert Deeley will celebrate Thanksgiving Day Mass at 9 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 26, at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception.

Area Thanksgiving Eve and Day Mass times and locations are as follows:

Auburn: 9 a.m. Thursday, Sacred Heart Church, 8 Sacred Heart Place.

Bridgton: 9 a.m. Thursday, St. Joseph Church, 225 South High St.

Gray: 8:30 a.m. Thursday, St. Gregory Church, 24 North Raymond Road.

Jay: 8:30 a.m. Thursday, St. Rose of Lima Church, 1 Church St.

Lewiston: 7 a.m. Thursday, Basilica of Ss. Peter & Paul, 122 Ash St.; 9 a.m., Holy Family Church, 607 Sabattus St.

Lisbon Falls: 9 a.m. Thursday, Holy Trinity Church, 67 Frost Hill Ave.

Madison: 10 a.m. Thursday, St. Sebastian Church, 161 Main St.

Norway: 9 a.m. Thursday, St. Catherine of Sienna Church, 32 Paris St.

Rangeley: 9 a.m. Thursday, St. Luke Church, 19 Lake St.

Rumford: 8:15 a.m. Thursday, St. Athanasius & St. John Church, 126 Maine Ave.

Windham: 8 a.m. Thursday, Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, 919 Roosevelt Ave.

Updates will be made if necessary at www.portlanddiocese.org/thanksgiving-masses.