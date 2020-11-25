DIXFIELD — The RSU 56 school district has extended its period of remote learning for all students to Dec. 3 after notification of two more positive COVID-19 cases in its schools, Superintendent Pam Doyen said Tuesday.
The district with students from Dixfield, Canton, Carthage and Peru, was due to return to in-person learning Monday after two students from the same family tested positive for COVID-19 at Dirigo Elementary School in Peru on Nov. 18. However, they received notification Sunday that a staff member at T.W. Kelly Dirigo Middle School and a student at Dirigo High School, both in Dixfield, also tested positive for the virus.
“With those further positive cases, our back-to-school framework indicates 14 days of remote learning, so we now are out until Dec. 3; (which) would be our first in-person day back to school day.
“During this time our teachers will continue to teach; they will provide remote lessons through Zoom and Google classroom,” Doyen said at the RSU 56 board of directors meeting Tuesday. The school buildings’ closure will allow time for thorough disinfecting and sanitizing in the buildings, Doyen wrote in a letter to staff, students and families posted on the district’s website on Sunday.
The district’s COVID-19 collaborative team led by Director Earl Couture plans to meet after Thanksgiving break to further discuss whether students will be engaged in hybrid learning if Oxford County receives a yellow designation for elevated risk of COVID-19 spread, Doyen said.
Currently, all students in the district who want to receive full-time, in-person learning may do so as other students choose full-time remote learning. But with some classes of 16 in-person students, the COVID-19 collaborative team will decide if hybrid learning should be enacted for students from the four district’s towns attending school on separate days of the week while engaging in remote learning on opposing days, Doyen said Wednesday.
