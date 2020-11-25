LEWISTON – Irene Emond Gauthier, 75, of 20 Gloria Ave., passed away on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020.

She was born in Lewiston, Sept. 12, 1945, the daughter of Wilfrid and Yvonne Roy Emond.

She was previously employed by Falcon Shoe until her retirement in 1984. She was recently a volunteer at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center where she met and cherished a new family.

Her greatest pleasures were watching her grandchildren play sports, playing cards (which letting you all know, she kicked my butt at Cribbage and Scat – I think she was cheating) and most recently spending time with her great-grandson.

She is survived by her children; Joan Erickson and husband Michael, Kathy Wing and husband Denis, Peggy Edwards and husband Stephen; grandchildren: Ryan, Jacob, Trisha, Robbie, Austin, Dalton, Eddie, Steven and Xavier; great-grandson, Sean.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Louis O. (Red) Gauthier, both her parents and brothers, Lucien and Roger Emond.

Per mom’s wishes, there will be no service.

We wish to thank everyone for all the love and support you have provided over the years.

A Service of The Fortin Group Funeral Home, 70 Horton St., Lewiston, Maine 04240. (207)784-4584.