Will history remember Trump as the “Plague President” for the way he has promoted COVID-19 by ignoring it? And spreading it more than anyone? Perhaps he will go down as the “Crybaby President” for whining about how he was cheated by a fair election.
He’s got to go, as soon as possible. What his fans ignore is the fact that he has left a trail of lies, marital infidelity, swindling, and bankruptcies, and damaged economies wherever he’s been.
What did they expect?
Rudolph Ziehm, Sabattus
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.
-
Business
Are dining tents a safe way to eat out during the pandemic?
-
Maine
Maine CDC reports 228 new COVID-19 cases, one additional death
-
Sports
Sports on TV: Wednesday, November 25
-
Advertiser Democrat
Oxford’s food pantry gets help to give help
-
Livermore Falls Advertiser
Briefly