Will history remember Trump as the “Plague President” for the way he has promoted COVID-19 by ignoring it? And spreading it more than anyone? Perhaps he will go down as the “Crybaby President” for whining about how he was cheated by a fair election.

He’s got to go, as soon as possible. What his fans ignore is the fact that he has left a trail of lies, marital infidelity, swindling, and bankruptcies, and damaged economies wherever he’s been.

What did they expect?

Rudolph Ziehm, Sabattus

