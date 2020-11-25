LEWISTON — Maine’s top doctor said Wednesday his office is probing three new outbreaks of COVID-19 in the Twin Cities area.

At a media videoconference, Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention, Director Dr. Nirav Shah noted two outbreaks of the virus in Lewiston and one in Auburn.

He said three positive cases had been reported at each of three locations: Camire School of Dance in Auburn; Donna’s Daycare in Lewiston; and Central Maine Medical Center business office in Lewiston.

“We do not believe that any of the patient care units of CMMC are involved,” he said.

In all, more than 11,000 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Maine, he said, up 228 from Tuesday. The number of deaths due to COVID-19 in Maine reached 190, with one death reported Wednesday, Shah said.

A total of 678 people have been hospitalized in Maine for the virus and, in just the past month, 190 people have been hospitalized.

As of Wednesday, Shah said 105 people in Maine had been admitted to hospitals with the virus. Of those, 46 were in the intensive care unit and 11 are on ventilators to help them breath.

In the past 48 hours, Shah said CDC investigations into outbreaks at Maine schools included Auburn Middle School, where three cases had been reported.

