No, they’re not pulling your leg.
The discovery of an octopus with nine legs in Shizugawa Bay in Minami-Sanriku, Japan, has surprised even a local researcher, who said he had never seen such a phenomenon.
An octopus has the ability to regenerate its eight legs, and by some chance this one perhaps added one.
The nine-legged creature was discovered by Kazuya Sato, 40, who by profession cultivates wakame seaweed in the town. On Nov. 13, he caught four octopuses in a trap and brought them home, where his mother, 65, noticed that one had nine legs as she was putting them in a pot to boil.
A startled Sato then notified the Shizugawa Nature Center in Minami-Sanriku.
According to Takuzo Abe, a 46-year-old researcher at the center, the octopus can regenerate a leg even if it is cut off. If a leg is damaged, a new one could regrow from the damaged area, Abe said.
The nine-legged octopus’s extra limb branches off from the middle of the third leg on the left side.
In 1998, an octopus with 96 legs was caught in Matoya Bay in Mie Prefecture. The specimen has been kept at the Shima Marineland aquarium in the prefecture.
The Shizugawa Nature Center soaked the nine-legged octopus in alcohol to preserve it as a specimen, and plans to put it on public display.
“I want to leave this for posterity and use it to get more people to know about the abundant nature of Shizugawa Bay,” Abe said.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.
-
The Franklin Journal
Author of Franklin County locomotive history books finishes last volume
-
The Franklin Journal
Firetruck sale, PD Interceptor purchase OK’d in Farmington
-
The Franklin Journal
Reconstruction planned for High Street in Farmington
-
The Franklin Journal
FMH recognized for ‘eliminating hazardous smoke’ from surgical procedures
-
The Franklin Journal
UMF implementing a support program for students affected by COVID-19