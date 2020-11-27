MONDAY, Nov. 30
AUBURN — City Council special meeting, 5 p.m. in the Council Chamber at Auburn Hall. The council will continue its review of the City Charter.
LEWISTON — School Committee meeting, 5:30 p.m. at Connors Elementary School, 400 Bartlett St.
TUESDAY, Dec. 1
AUBURN — Age-Friendly Community Committee meeting, 5:30 p.m. at the Auburn Senior Community Center.
AUBURN — Agriculture Committee meeting, 5:30 p.m. via Zoom.
LEWISTON — City Council workshop and meeting, 6 p.m. via Zoom.
WEDNESDAY, Dec. 2
AUBURN — School Committee meeting, 6 p.m. in the Council Chamber at Auburn Hall.
THURSDAY, Dec. 3
AUBURN — Cable TV Advisory Board meeting, 4 p.m. in Room 204 at Auburn Hall.
AUBURN — Auburn-Lewiston Airport Board meeting, 5:30 p.m. in the main terminal conference room, 80 Airport Drive.
FRIDAY, Dec. 4
AUBURN — CDBG Loan Committee meeting, 8 a.m. in the Community Room at Auburn Hall.
