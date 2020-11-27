MONDAY, Nov. 30

AUBURN — City Council special meeting, 5 p.m. in the Council Chamber at Auburn Hall. The council will continue its review of the City Charter.

LEWISTON — School Committee meeting, 5:30 p.m. at Connors Elementary School, 400 Bartlett St.

TUESDAY, Dec. 1

AUBURN — Age-Friendly Community Committee meeting, 5:30 p.m. at the Auburn Senior Community Center.

AUBURN — Agriculture Committee meeting, 5:30 p.m. via Zoom.

LEWISTON — City Council workshop and meeting, 6 p.m. via Zoom.

WEDNESDAY, Dec. 2

AUBURN — School Committee meeting, 6 p.m. in the Council Chamber at Auburn Hall.

THURSDAY, Dec. 3

AUBURN — Cable TV Advisory Board meeting, 4 p.m. in Room 204 at Auburn Hall.

AUBURN — Auburn-Lewiston Airport Board meeting, 5:30 p.m. in the main terminal conference room, 80 Airport Drive.

FRIDAY, Dec. 4

AUBURN — CDBG Loan Committee meeting, 8 a.m. in the Community Room at Auburn Hall.

