The Rangeley Board of Selectmen convened their November 16, 2020 meeting at 6:02pm.

The Board of Selectmen presented Ella Shaffer, a student at RLRS and daughter of Selectman Ethan Shaffer, a proclamation recognizing her as the State of Maine Poetry Out Loud Champion. Performing poet Ella Shaffer, Coach Tim Straub and Mentor Kate Philbrick were congratulated on a job well done.

The minutes were reviewed and approved for the Selectmen’s November 2, 2020 meeting. This meeting included the appointment of Town Manager Joe Roach as the Rangeley Public Access Officer. The Public Access Officer deals with materials covered under the Freedom of Information Act.

Under Public to Speak on Non-Agenda Items, Pete Andrews via Zoom verified that on December 7, 2020 at 5:00pm,the local provider of landline and internet Consolidated Communications, was going to give the Selectmen a presentation on broadband. This presentation will be available on Zoom.

The Planning Board provided notes from their October 28, 2020 workshop and regular scheduled meeting. The Planning Board has been discussing changes to the Land Use Table contained in Chapter 38 of the Rangeley Zoning Ordinance.

Consent items included a liquor license to restaurant Blue Orchid, an event permit to the Giving Tree for a virtual tree lighting in the Town Park and the three year appointment of Beth Eastlack to the Rangeley Region Economic Opportunity Committee(RREOC).

A draft 2021-2022 budget timeline was presented with Department budgets due to the Town Manager on January 5, 2021. Many budget meetings later a public hearing on the Warrant articles is scheduled for March 27, 2021.

Androscoggin Valley Council of Governments (AVCOG), of which the Town of Rangeley is a member, will give a presentation on Form Based Code on December 21, 2020 at 5:00pm.

The Public Hearing on the Rangeley and Oquossoc Villages Omnibus Downtown TIF District Development Program is December 8, 2020 at 5:00pm. A Tax Increment Finance District(TIF) is proposed for approximately 678 acres over a 30 year period. Rangeley residents will be asked to vote on this at a Special Town Meeting on March 9, 2021. Copies of the Draft Development Program will be available online on the Town’s website and paper copies at the Town Office counter. It is strongly advised to read the document prior to the Public Hearing.

Effective November 12, 2020 the Rangeley Town Office returned to appointment only customer service at the front counter. Call 864-3326 to schedule an appointment. Masks are required. Call Bailey Beers Code Enforcement at 864-3188 for an appointment regarding Building Permits and the like.

