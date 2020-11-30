FARMINGTON — A Franklin County judge sentenced a Winthrop man Monday to serve two concurrent, five-year prison terms with all but 18 months suspended in connection with a fatal overdose that killed a 55-year-old Farmington woman in March 2019.

Alexander S. Meader, 28, pleaded guilty to unlawful furnishing of a scheduled drug and criminal conspiracy to commit unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs. Dismissed in the joint agreement were two charges of unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs, a second charge of unlawful furnishing and a charge of violating condition of release.

Meader also agreed to forfeit $759 found on him when he was arrested.

Upon his release from prison, Meader will serve two years of probation.

Justice Robert Mullen said prior to sentencing that it was his understanding that Meader spent pretty much all of this year in rehabilitation.

Farmington police Sgt. Edward Hastings IV and other officers responded to a report of a woman not breathing at a residence at 195 Fairbanks Road on March 2, 2019. Attempts to resuscitate her were unsuccessful, according to Hastings’s affidavit filed with a Farmington court.

A man who was with the woman prior to her death, told Hastings that he and the woman had smoked marijuana and crack cocaine the night of March 1 until 4 a.m. on March 2. Two crack pipes, push rods for the pipes and a small plastic container used for insulin test strips were handed over to police. The container had what appeared to be eight packets of heroin and some crack cocaine rocks, according to the affidavit.

The man had sent text messages to Meader on Feb. 28, arranging to buy crack cocaine on March 1. The man and the woman went to Meader’s residence and bought two grams of crack cocaine. Meader was selling crack and heroin at the woman’s residence.

Assistant Attorney General David Fisher told the court that though Meader was the main supplier, all three were engaged in selling drugs from the residence.

The woman had cocaine and fentanyl in her system when she died, Fisher said.

Her cause of death, according to a toxicology report and medical examiner’s report, was listed as acute intoxication due to the combined effects of cocaine, heroin, venlafaxine, trazadone and fentanyl, according to Hastings’ affidavit.

When police went to Meader’s residence in Winthrop he was sitting in the passenger seat of a car starting to back out of the driveway. He put his hand in his pants pocket and tried to pull out heroin baggies along with what appeared to be a crack pipe, according to the affidavit.

Several empty baggies of heroin were found on him and $759 in cash. Among the contents in the car were three bundles of 10 packs of heroin, according to Hastings.

The packs had the words “justice for all” on them, which matched drug packets given to police.

A search of Meader’s bedroom turned up numerous empty heroin baggies, a small bag of crack cocaine, dozens of needles and drug paraphernalia, according to the affidavit.

Justice Mullen gave Meader until Jan. 31, 2021, to wrap up his affairs and report to prison.

