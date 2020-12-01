Book artist Anna Low is the guest artist from Thursday, Dec. 3, through Sunday, Jan. 3, at Gallery 302 in Bridgton.

Low is the owner and creator behind Purplebean Bindery, an Auburn business focused on creating unique, durable and inspiring blank journals. She has degrees from Hampshire College, The Paris Photographic Institute, and the School of the Art Institute of Chicago. After teaching for many years, she now is a full-time artist. To satisfy her endless creative itch, she also makes artists books, dabbles in printmaking, practices antiquated photography techniques, does some web and graphic design, and teaches workshops. Currently, her energies are focused on bookbinding and artist books.

Anna says, “While my format art career began as a photographer, I have always made books. I love the intimacy of books; that you (usually) hold them in your hands, control the pace you view the art and object, that they are often a quiet and individual art experience, and that they incorporate the forth dimension – time – as a vital part of the experience.”

Gallery hours for December are Monday through Friday 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Holiday hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. daily from Dec. 14-24. Gallery 302 is located at 112 Main St., Bridgton. For more information, call (2070 647-2787 or visit gallery302.com.

