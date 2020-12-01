AUBURN – Albert Sylvain, 97, of Auburn passed away at Clover Healthcare Nursing unit in Auburn, Maine. His health had been declining since the Covid-19 pandemic and had recently been receiving extra care from the Androscoggin Hospice Health staff. The good Lord called Al home on Nov. 23, 2020. He died a peaceful death.

Albert Sylvain, 97, was born on Feb. 24, 1923, in Connors, New Brusnwick, Canada, to the late George and Gertrude (Oakes) Sylvain. When Al was an infant the family moved to Maine where his mother was born.

He married his wife, Lucia Eva Bannister on Feb. 25, 1943. Together they had two children. He was drafted in the U.S. Military Air Force, stationed in Biloxi, Mississippi, and served as a Mess Sgt. During his service, he was nicknamed ‘Cookie’ which he found humorous. One of the highlights of his life was having gone to Washington, D.C., with the Maine Honor Flight.

Following his discharge, he returned home to his family and worked many years at Delar Aluminum Products in Lewiston. He later established and operated Alco Aluminum Products until his retirement. Simultaneously for a few years, he also owned and operated Krissy’s Pizza. Both were located on upper Maine Street in Lewiston.

Al was predeceased by his wife, Lucia Eva Bannister, who died on Sept. 17, 1985, two brothers, Wilfred, and Edmond ‘Shorty’ Sylvain, a sister, Stella Labbe, and a granddaughter, Maureen.

He is survived by his daughter, Lorette Hampton and her husband Dan of Hartland, Vermont, and his son, Albert R. “Bert’ Sylvain of Lewiston; his grandchildren, Shanna, Misty, Patrick, Carl, Butch, Valerie, Danny, Kristine, and Marc. He is also survived by his present wife, Helen (Morin) Sylvain and her children and grandchildren. He also leaves several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews, and Joline and Jerry Silva and their children who he was especially close to.

Al was a quiet man but a very good listener. He had an inviting smile and a gentle heart. He enjoyed listening to old time western music and enjoyed playing music on instruments he collected. He could dance all night and especially enjoyed square and polka dancing. In his later years he learned to paint on canvas and wood. His art will be treasured by those with whom he shared. His sense of humor, his laughter and his calming nature will forever be missed.

The family wants to thank Clover Manor of Auburn and Androscoggin Healthcare of Lewiston for its loving compassion, and heroic care for Al.

Thanks also goes out to the staff at St. Mary’s Residential Community and the cherished friends that gave Al love, friendship, care, safety and purpose during his years in your community.

Visiting hours will be held from 2-4 p.m., on Dec. 2, 2020, at Funeral Alternatives, 25 Tampa St., Lewiston, Maine. A funeral mass will be private, in the small Chapel at the Basilica of Sts. Peter and Paul in Lewiston.

His full biography and guestbook may be viewed at http://www.funeralalternatives.net.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Androscoggin Home Care and Hospice

15 Strawberry Ave.

Lewiston, ME 04240.