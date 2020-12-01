LEWISTON – David R. Harris, 75, of Lewiston passed away peacefully at home on Nov. 25, 2020, with his wife, Terry, by his side. He was born in St. John New Brunswick, Canada on Oct. 2, 1945, to the late Ivy and Leslie Harris. He was raised in Brownville Junction, Maine. He later joined the Armed Forces joining the Army in 1960. He served his country proudly. After the military he resided and worked in the Bangor area, and subsequently moved to the Lewiston area.

On Nov. 25, 1978, he married the love of his life, Terry Cloutier. Sadly his death was on their 42nd wedding anniversary. He succumbed to pancreatic and kidney cancer.

David and Terry have resided in the local area for over 40 years, most of which has been at their home which has been a labor of love. David and Terry totally refurbished their three story WS Libby homestead which was originally built in 1881.

David was self employed for most of his life until he became disabled and then retired. He would like to be remembered for his dry sense of humor, impish pranks, and his devotion to his wife, Terry.

He was extremely proud of his craftsmanship in construction and was a perfectionist in whatever challenge he undertook. David was also very dependable and devoted to Terry. They made a great team.

One of Ron’s proudest memories of David was in May of 1960. David played on the BJHS baseball team as a sophomore. He played his first game in right field, Ron played third base. Not once but twice in the same game he fielded two line drives over first base on one hop, he threw out the runners at first base. Two great moments for David. They were even greater for Ron to see.

David is survived by his wife, Terry and her daughter, Kimberly Heina. Also surviving is his brother, Ron and his wife Carla, as well as his half-sister, Betty Gormley and her husband from Milo, Maine; brothers and sisters-in-law, Claude Bendron, Frank Cloutier, Ray Cloutier, Georgette and Rick Carney, and Helen Jeffery; and also many cousins, nieces, and nephews on both sides.

David was predeceased by his parents, Lesley Harris and wife Ivy; an infant brother, Frank; his stepson, Mike Heina; and also Terry’s mother and father, Rudolphe and Blanche Cloutier.

Terry and Ron would like to extend a special thanks to Raymond Cloutier, daughter, Kim, cousins, Donna, Debbie, and Doreen Gendron, Androscoggin Home Healthcare and Hospice, and St. Mary’s Emergency for their love and assistance.

Final arrangements are under the care of Funeral Alternatives.