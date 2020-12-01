Organist Scott Vaillancourt will perform at the Oasis of Music from 12:30-1 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 2, at the Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul in Lewiston.

Vaillancourt is the music director at the Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul where he directs and oversees an active music program. He has taught for the University Maine system and Bowdoin College; was director of the band and chorus at the University of New England; and is the principle tubist and organist for the Norumbega Ensemble. A native of Van Buren, Vaillancourt graduated from Bowdoin College in 1992 and received both a masters in music composition and a masters in performance from the University of Michigan in 1994. He is currently active as a freelance performer, composer, arranger, and teacher in the central and southern Maine areas. Some of the many ensembles he has performed with include the Portland Symphony, the Portland Opera Repertory Theater Orchestra, the Bangor Symphony, the Colby Symphony, and the Portland Brass Quintet. He lives in Lewiston with his wife and three children.

Admission to the Oasis of Music is free, with donations accepted. Covid restrictions of mask-wearing, social distancing are observed, with a maximum number of attendees set at 35. For more information, call (207) 344-3106.

