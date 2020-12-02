TURNER – Richard (Dick) Thibodeau Sr., of Turner, Maine. Our family and community lost a beloved member, Dick Thibodeau, on Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, from T-cell Lymphoma. At the time of his passing Dick was surrounded and comforted by love from his family.

Dick was born on Jan. 7, 1943, in Lewiston, the son of Paul and Jeannette Fontaine Thibodeau. His early years were split between summers in Turner working at his parents’ restaurant, Paul’s Place, and the school year in Auburn. Dick was a 1961 graduate of Edward Little High School. During high school Dick developed his self-employment skills by plowing driveways, mowing lawns, and doing a variety of odd jobs. He continued on to work for several Electrical Contractors, E. S. Boulos, York Electric, Parker Electric, and R.I. Snow Electric. After a short period of time at Bath Iron Works Dick earned his Master Electrician License and worked for Compass Electric. Following the death of his first wife Gwendolyn Trider Thibodeau in 1972, Dick left Compass Electric and started Thibodeau Electric Inc. (T.E.I.) in order to spend more time with his four sons. He was very proud to have all his sons learn the electrical trade and work with him. In 1978 Dick married his wife Stephanie Jo Cooper and they were blessed to have 42 happy, busy years together. In 1986 their adopted daughter Amy joined them from Calcutta, India, adding a beautiful new dimension to the family. Our family was deeply loved by Dick and he was extremely proud of all five of his children.

Dick felt privileged to have made so many wonderful friends through his electrical work in Turner and surrounding communities. He retired from T.E.I. in 2015 and, never one to sit still, worked on repairing two older homes at Skillings Corner.

As a youth Dick was extremely proud of being a Star Boy Scout and earning the Order of the Arrow. He also served for many years as an altar boy at Sacred Heart Church. As an adult Dick served on the Finance Committee at St. Philip Church, chaired the roof fund raising committee, served on the Religious Education Committee and as a CCD teacher. He was an integral part of the annual Christmas Fair as the cutter of evergreens for wreaths. Dick was honored to serve as one of the first Eucharist Ministers at St. Philip Church.

One of Dick’s greatest passions was water quality and conservation, especially Lake Auburn and Little Wilson Pond. He spent many hours researching and improving his education regarding best practices and putting them to use. He also loved the many hours on his favorite lake, Mooselookmeguntic. He served as the Turner Commissioner on the Lake Auburn Watershed Protection Committee for many years, was past president and board member of the Little Wilson Pond Improvement Association, and a Volunteer Lake Monitor doing both Secci disk and dissolved oxygen testing. He also felt strongly regarding community involvement and served on the Turner Planning Board, Comprehensive Planning Committee, Conservation Committee, Androscoggin Soil / Water Conservation District and as a volunteer for the Turner Gazebo Construction Committee, followed by the Music for Mavis Committee.

Dick loved Turner and was always quick to volunteer time, talent, and treasure to help those in need. When not engaged in other activities Dick loved fishing, boating, wood working, maple syrup production, reading, and talking! He was well known for his love of fishing on Mooselookmeguntic Lake and shared this love and many memorable camping trips with his sons, nephew, and friends. He will be deeply missed by friends and family.

Dick is survived by his wife, Stephanie Jo; sons, Rick Thibodeau and wife Helen, Mark Thibodeau and wife Lori, Patrick Thibodeau and wife Cathy, daughter Amy Thibodeau Morgan, and husband Josh; eight grandchildren, Jacob and Ellie Morgan, Rhys Thibodeau, Jaimee Thibodeau, Jessica Thibodeau Scurry, Nicole Bradley, Cassidy Bradley Camp, and Alivia Bradley; three great grandchildren, Brooklyn Nadeau, Dominic and Jaxson Bradley; his sister Jacquie Smith; nephews, Doug Smith, Graydon Cooper, Karter Cooper; nieces, Becky Smith Toole, Hazel Cooper.

His parents, first wife, Gwen, and son, Daniel Jon Thibodeau predeceased Dick.

The family would like to thank Dr. Rausch, Megan, Whitney and staff of the CMMC Hematology /Oncology department, the excellent staff of the Infusion Center, and Androscoggin Home Health and Hospice. Messages of condolence may be sent to: http://www.finleyfuneralhome.com.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held 1 p.m., Friday, Dec. 4, at St. Philip Church, 2365 Turner Road, Auburn, Maine. Interment at North Auburn Cemetery, Auburn, Maine at a later date. Due to COVID Restrictions, St. Philip Church request that you reserve a seat for the service, please contact: Jo Thibodeau at 207-225-2365 or 207-754-0788 if you are planning on attending the Mass for Richard.

Arrangements by FINLEY FUNERAL HOME, 15 Church Street, Livermore Falls, Maine.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the:

Turner Food Bank

c/o Beverly Leavitt

459 Plains Road

Turner, ME 04282