AUBURN – Madeliene Carpentier Bilodeau, 96, of Auburn, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, two days before her 97th birthday due to Covid-19.

She was born in Auburn on Nov. 30, 1923, the oldest of the late Eugene and Emiliene Lapointe Carpentier Sr. She married Lucien E. Bilodeau on Nov. 24, 1945. He passed away in 1989.

Madeliene was a member of St. Louis Church in New Auburn, also a member of Golden Arrows Drill team of Auburn, which won the New England Championship and received national recognition in a performance at the New York World Fair in 1930. Madeliene worked at Bath Iron Works, Women Shop, The Steer House Restaurant and a caregiver.

Survivors include one son, Paul; a brother, Eugene Carpentier Jr. and his wife Rena; daughter-in-law, Charlene Bilodeau and her children, Kevin, Shawn, Kelly and one stepgrandchild; seven great-grandchildren and one great-stepgrandchild. Madeliene also had many nieces and nephews that loved her.

Madeliene was predeceased by her parents, a son, Louis, and a brother, Alfredo Carpentier and a sister, Jackie Royer.

The family wishes to express their sincere thanks to Clover Manor and Staff.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, December 2, starting at 10 a.m., a service will follow at 11 a.m. at The Fortin Group, 70 Horton St., Lewiston.

