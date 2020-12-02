LISBON FALLS – Jean I. Harris, 86, of Lisbon Falls passed away Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, at Woodlands Memory Care in Lewiston.

Jean was a lifelong resident of Lisbon Falls. She worked as a waitress in her younger years and she also worked at Maine Electronics as well as Maine Specialty Brush LLC.

She enjoyed time spent with family and friends. She would light up when her grandkids and great-grandkids were mentioned. She loved to cook and bake and she also liked to crochet, watch westerns and she would work in the yard all day, every chance she got.

Jean was predeceased by her husband, Richard Jones (1998) and second husband, John Harris (2002); her daughter, Cathy Lebourdais and her youngest son, Norman Jones.

Jean is survived by her brother, Don Harding and his wife Pam, her son, Mark Jones and wife Becky; daughter-in-law, Carol Jones; sons-in-law, Richard Lebourdais and Craig Phillips; grandchildren, Jered and Kyle Jones, Jennifer, Christopher and Jeremy Phillips, Cameron Jones and wife Krystal Milligan-Jones; great-grandchildren, Caleb Phillips, Annabelle, Owen and Jackson Jones, Corbin, Emmit and Brody Phillips and many nieces and nephews.

We want to thank Androscoggin Hospice and the staff of Woodlands Memory Care Facility of Lewiston.

Graveside services to be held at Hill top Cemetery, Lisbon Falls on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020 at 11 a.m..

Please wear a mask due to Covid.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Crosman Funeral Home, 40 Main St., Lisbon Falls. Please visit http://www.crosmanfuneralhome.com to leave heartfelt condolence to Jean’s family and friends.