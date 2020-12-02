AUBURN – Ronald Wilfred Jean, 86, sadly passed away on Nov. 23, 2020, at the Clover Manor Nursing Home after testing positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020.

Ronald was born on Jan. 26, 1934, and raised in Lewiston, Maine, the son of Emma Rodrigue and Antoine Jean, and the youngest of six children: Laurier, Henri, Germaine, Noel, and he is survived by his sister, Venise Moreau.

He graduated from St. Dominique’s High School and then enlisted in the U.S. Air Force (USAF). While he was stationed at Kessler Air Force Base in Biloxi, Mississippi, he learned radar systems. After completion, he was transferred to Sculthorpe Air Base in Northern England, where he worked on B45 Bombers. He also trained at other bases in Europe.

After leaving the USAF, he pursued a degree in education, graduating from Bliss College in Lewiston, in 1962, with a Business Teaching Training Diploma. Ron also taught French for several school systems.

He then attended the University of Maine where he completed his Bachelor’s of Science in Education and also completed two Master’s of Education, one specializing in the French Language and the second, Guidance Counseling. After receiving his degrees, he worked for Cony High School Vocational Center in Augusta for 25 years before retiring.

While teaching, he enlisted in the Maine Army National Guard at Camp Keyes, also in Augusta, as a data entry personnel. He retired after 26 years, as an E-7, sergeant first class.

During his career, he was also self-employed at his business “Five Star Income Tax Services”, as an income tax preparer for both business and personal tax preparation. He continued this work for over 42 years.

After retirement, he became involved with local politics and was elected to the Lewiston City Council. He served five terms as a councilor for Ward 4. He was also nominated and served on the Board of Directors for the Lewiston Auburn Municipal Airport and the Lewiston Water Commission.

When he wasn’t working, Ron enjoyed traveling with his family and exploring different languages and cultures in Spain, Portugal, Paris, Italy, Mexico, and other destinations.

He also loved nature and everything it had to offer, and he was passionate about animals and advocating for their well-being. One example is that on a hot summer day, he noticed some dairy cows out in the field with no shelter, so he went to the farmer’s house and complained that the cows should at least have trees in the pasture.

His love of animals extended to smaller creatures as well. He made a point of removing earthworms from the driveway during rainstorms and before backing out with his car. And before putting wood in the fireplace, he would always shake the wood to make sure the spiders were safe.

Ron’s enjoyment of nature also showed in his reading. He was an avid reader of nonfiction, focusing on books about animals, especially cats, dogs, horses, birds, and even mules in a book called “Flash.” Another favorite pastime, was reading the local newspapers, which he read throughout his life.

Other hobbies included gardening, “tinkering” around the house, and spending many years working out at the gym. He was also a former member of the Kora Shrine and Mason at the Ashlar lodge.

In 2014, Ron moved to Scottsdale, Arizona, and adopted his beloved Siamese cat, Sophie, from the Sun Valley Humane Society, but in July 2018, he and Sophie moved back to Lewiston to be with his family.

Ron’s family was his biggest and constant source of joy. He enjoyed being with his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, all of whom he loved very much. He was always very proud of them and their accomplishments.

He is survived by his three children, Marianne Wise, Carole G. Jean, and David Jean, along with his wife, Michelle Sirois Jean. Ron also leaves behind four grandchildren, Scott Wise and his wife Melissa, Jenna Wise, Linden Jean, and Avery Jean; and two great-grandchildren, along with other members of the Jean family.

You are invited to offer condolences and pay tribute to Ronald’s life by visiting his quest book at http://www.thefortingrouplewiston.com.

A memorial visitation will be celebrated on Saturday Dec. 5, from 1-4 p.m., at Fortin’s Lewiston.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of The Fortin Group Funeral Homes, cremation and Monument Services 70 Horton St. Lewiston, 784-4584.

Ron also loved the theatre, we are asking, in lieu of flowers, that donations please be sent to Lewiston Auburn Community Little Theatre,

P.O. Box 262,

Auburn, ME 04212.