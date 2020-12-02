PORTLAND – Helen June Stevens, 90, of Canton, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, at Maine Medical Center in Portland.

She was born June 9, 1930, a daughter of Chester and Erma (Peters) McGhee in Beech Creek, Pa. June graduated from Lock Haven High School in 1948, and then went on to Presbyterian School of Nursing in Philadelphia. Right after graduation, she married Robert T, Stevens, of Canton Point. They moved to Canton in 1953.

June worked at Rumford Community Hospital and Dr. Dexter Elsemore’s office for many years.

She was a member of the Canton United Baptist Church, wearing many hats in the church! She loved sewing and knitting for mission projects and making quilts and lap robes.

She is survived by her husband of 69 years, Bob,; daughters, Robyn McClintock of Indiana and Sharon Stevens of Vermont; Grandchildren Robert (Carky Manning) McClintock, Rachel(Bradley)Wagoner, Clayton McClintock, Kaitlyn (Richardo) Solano, Payton (Raylan Hyman) McClintock all of Indiana; great grand children Audrie, Jaidalyn, Russ, Brady, Nadia, Camilla, Luke, Hudson all of Indiana; great-great grandsons Xavier and Archer, both of Indiana; Brothers, Fred and Kenneth McGhee, of Pennsylvania and James McCloskey of Florida; and sister- in-law, Virginia Verrill of New Hampshire; numerous nieces and nephews. June was predeceased by siblings, Howard, Alice, Martha and Samuel, granddaughter, Angela McClintock.

Thanks to the staff at Pinnacle in Canton, Rumford Community Hospital and Maine Med for June’s care during these hard times. Graveside services will be held in the Spring of 2021 at the Canton Point Cemetery.

Family and friends are invited to share their memories in her Book of Memories at http://www.wilesrc.com.

Cremation care and memorial services are being cared for and provided by the Wiles Remembrance Center, 308 Franklin Road, Jay.

In lieu of flowers donations to the Canton United

Baptist Church

c/o Gary Dougherty,

PO Box 482,

Canton, ME, 04221.