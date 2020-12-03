FARMINGTON — Ever wonder what goes on behind the scenes at the Franklin County Regional Regional Communications Center?

Now is the time to ask questions.

Supervisors at the center are offering a question and answer platform for anyone who would like to know more about anything dispatch-related.

“For many years, dispatch and its functions have been a mystery to many as we operate behind the scenes,” a dispatch supervisor, Levi Gould, posted on the center’s Facebook page. “We would like to change that by opening up questions to anyone that would like to know more about us and what we do! We will do our best to post answers on the page weekly to share with everyone.”

Questions can be submitted to the Facebook page at www.facebook.com/FranklinCountyRCC/, or via email to Gould at [email protected]

Questions can also be mailed to: Franklin County RCC, Attention Levi Gould/Thomas Marble, 124 County Way, Farmington, ME 04938.

“We will also answer these as well,” Gould said. “We can mail their answer back, along with posting it online. We feel that it is important to build the community knowledge, and by allowing these questions to be asked and answered, I think is the best first steps.”

