CRANTON – Janet S. Hine, 96, passed away quietly at Pinnacle Health and Rehab in Canton, Maine, early Tuesday morning Dec. 1, 2020. She had been a resident there since October 2017.

Born on May 19, 1924 to Warren and Sadie (Morrison) Sanborn, Janet grew up in Amesbury, Mass., graduated from high school there, and went on to earn degrees at the University of New Hampshire and the Yale School of Nursing. She married Wadsworth C. Hine, a commercial artist and World War II veteran, in 1949, and the two settled in Agawam, Mass., before relocating across the river to Wilbraham.

Janet was the stay-at-home parent for four rambunctious children. As they left home, one by one, for college, Janet resumed her work as a registered nurse at hospitals in western Massachusetts and Connecticut. After earning a second master’s degree from Columbia University, she worked as a nursing instructor at Springfield Hospital and later at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston.

She served for many years as fundraising chair for her Yale class and, after retiring to Bluffton, S.C., volunteered for the Democratic Party as a GOTV activist and poll watcher.

Janet is survived by three sons and a daughter, William (and wife Cathy Hazelton) of Peru, Maine, Clark (and wife Nancy McCallin) of Parker, Colo., John (and wife Karen) of South Hadley, Mass., and Elizabeth of Miami, Fla.; as well as by three nephews, two nieces, and six grandchildren. She was predeceased by her parents; her sister Helen Baker, and her husband.

The family thanks the wonderful staff at Pinnacle for the care and attention given to Janet during the past three years and particularly under the difficult circumstances of the past eight months. Their professional commitment is amazing.

Services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are being cared for by Wiles Remembrance Center 308 Franklin Rd. Jay. A kind word may be left in her Book of Memories at http://www.wilesrc.com