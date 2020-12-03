MEXICO – Sally Yarnish died Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020. She was a resident of Gleason Street in Mexico for many years.

She was born in Rumford, Maine, the daughter of John and Josephine “Josie” (Milishousky) Yarnish, and graduated from Mexico High School.

She was a Communicant of Parish of the Holy Savior, St. Athanasius – St. John Church.

There are no survivors.

Special thanks to Arthur and Sheila Meader and to Rob and Sophie True for their many years of friendship.

Friends are invited to sign the family guest book and share their thoughts, condolences and fond memories online at http://www.meaderandson.com

A Mass of Christian Burial will be private at Parish of the Holy Savior, St. Athanasius – St. John Church. Interment will at St. John Cemetery, Rumford, Maine. Arrangements are under the care of the Meader and Son Funeral Home, 3 Franklin Street Rumford, Maine.

« Previous