NORWAY – Arthur “Merle” Robbins, 90, of Norway, passed away Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, at Stephens Memorial Hospital with his loving family by his side. The widower of Julia (Saarinen) Robbins. He was born Aug. 3, 1930, in Norway, the son of the late Herbert A. and Phoebe (Leighton) Robbins.

Arthur was a lifelong area resident who at a young age took over running the family dairy farm in Norway. He married Julia S. Saarinen on March 6, 1955. After running the family farm for many years, he went to work for C B Cummings where he retired after 26 dedicated years of service. He was an avid outdoorsman who spent much of his time hunting coon and rabbit with his hound dogs. You could always find him down in the pasture just enjoying the land and its wildlife.

He was a loving husband and father whose greatest joy was spending time with his family.

He was predeceased by his parents, Herbert and Phoebe Robbins, his loving wife, Julia (Saarinen) Robbins and their daughter, Patsy Lee Robbins.

He leaves behind to cherish his memory, his loving children, sons: David Robbins, Alan Robbins and his wife Mary. Daughters, Barbara Martin and her husband Russell, and Linda Martin. Grandchildren, Carey and Timothy Robbins, Justin and Jessica Robbins, Julia and Adrianna Martin. And his beloved eight great-grandchildren. He was expecting his first great-great-grandchild this spring. He also leaves behind his beloved hound dog, “Roxy”.

A graveside service will take place on Saturday December 5, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in the Riverside Annex Cemetery, Paris Hill Road, South Paris. Masks will be required and social distancing guidelines will be followed. Arrangements are under the direction of Chandler Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 45 Main St, South Paris. Online condolences may be shared with his family at http://www.chandlerfunerals.com.

In lieu of flowers those wishing may make a donation in memory of Arthur to the Greater Androscoggin Humane Society

55 Strawberry Ave.

Lewiston ME 04240