100 Years Ago: 1920

Dana Willams was the principal speaker of the evening at the meeting of the men’s club of Trinity church last evening, and he took for his topic “The History of Lewiston” which he told in an interesting manner. Though the address was thorough it was entertaining, and touched upon the growth of the city from the time of Its first settlement until the present, the histories of its mills, railroads, churches and schools, and its noted men and odd characters..

50 Years Ago: 1970

When the Woman’s Literary Union Book Review Club meets Thursday at the Elm Street clubhouse Auburn, at 2 o’clock, Mrs. Peter Isaacson will speak on the Maine sesquicentennial celebration. Mrs. Hiram Horsman will be greeter and Mrs. Daniel Lowe is in charge of hospitality with Mrs. Daniel Barrell, Mrs. Willard McLain and Mrs. Richmond Taylor assisting. Pourers will be Mrs. Henry Gervais and Mrs. Robert Wagg.

25 Years Ago: 1995

A special Santa Claus is coming to the Auburn Mall on Saturday. The Signing Santa will be available for visits with deaf and hearing-impaired youngsters from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The annual Signing Santa visit is an Auburn Mall holiday tradition. It allows everybody in the community to visit Santa and tell him what’s on their Christmas list.

The material used in Looking Back is reproduced exactly as it originally appeared, although misspellings and errors may be corrected.

filed under: