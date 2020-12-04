RUMFORD – Annette St. Pierre, 89, died on Dec. 1, 2020, at her home in Rumford with her loving family at her side.

Born in Canton, Maine, Oct. 23, 1931, the daughter of George and Bertha (Moreau) Castonguay. She graduated from Wyman School in Canton in 1947. In 1956, she married Joseph St. Pierre at St. Rose of Lima Church in Jay. She was active in the operation of a family Christmas tree farm for over 30 years, where making wreaths became her specialty. Entertaining and cooking for family and friends was one of her greatest expressions of love, She was an avid quilter and belonged to the Mountain Area Quilters and RAQ Quilters. She generously donated many quilts to newborns, veterans, wrap a smile, the disabled, wherever she saw a need. Her family will forever cherish the multiple quilts she handcrafted for them.

She was a dedicated homemaker and the mother of five loving children. She was blessed with ten grandchildren, Jenna, Nicole, Erica, Rebecca, Rachel, Kendall, Kristin, Evan, Lindsay and Colette and 10 great-grandchildren. She was a communicant of the Parish of the Holy Savior in Rumford and was a member of the St. Athanasius, St. John Church choir for 15 years.

Surviving are her five children: Andre St. Pierre and wife, Annette of Peru, Rita Lavoie and husband Al of Turner, Joline Boudreau and husband Gerry of Waterville, Lucille Belanger and husband Mark of Rumford and Roseanne McKeen and husband Don of Dixfield, two brothers, Francis Castonguay of Livermore, Bertrand Castonguay of Jay, four sisters, Connie St. Pierre of Jay, Laurianne, Maryette and Elaine Castonguay of Jay, all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She was predeceased by her husband, Joseph, in 2012; her parents; two sisters, Bernadette Castonguay and Jane St. Pierre, and two brothers, Romeo Castonguay and Andre Castonguay. She was blessed with a full and happy life with her devoted family of whom she was extremely proud.

You are invited to offer condolences and pay tribute to Annette’s life by visiting her guest book at http://www.sgthibaultfuneralhome.com

Visitation will be Sunday, Dec. 6, from 1-4 p.m., at SG Thibault Funeral Home. Annette’s funeral with be available via livestream on Monday, Dec. 7, at 9:45 a.m., on the Parish of the Holy Savior Facebook page or the parish’s YouTube channel. Funeral will begin at 10 a.m. Arrangements are under the care and direction of SG Thibault Funeral Home, 250 Penobscot St., Rumford, 364-4366.