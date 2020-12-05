PARIS —The Oxford County building on Western Avenue will remain closed to the public for another two weeks due to the coronavirus.

Two county employees tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, prompting county officials to close the large brick structure for a deep cleaning and to monitor their employees in anticipation for a Monday reopening. But county officials decided Friday to extend the closure until Monday, Dec. 21.

“Following the two positive cases earlier this week, we felt it was best to remain closed for at least two weeks so that employees can monitor any possible symptoms that may arise so that an outbreak doesn’t occur,” according to a statement released by the county.

The building includes offices for the county commissioners, county administrator, treasurer, Emergency Management Agency, register of deeds, register of probate and district attorney.

While the county office building is closed to the public and employees work remotely, county business will still be conducted by phone or email.

According to the statement, “please note that in person deeds recordings must be made by appointment only during the public closure. There will be no exceptions. Please contact Register Cherri Crockett ahead of time to schedule a safe transfer of documents.”

