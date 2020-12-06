AUBURN – The Auburn-Lewiston Rotary Breakfast Club held their 26th Annual Golf Tournament on Friday, October 2, 2020 at Fox Ridge Golf Course.

Their annual golf tournament typically happens in June each year. This year, due to COVID-19, it was rescheduled to October. Held outside, and following all CDC protocols, they had 130 golfers in attendance, everyone was respectful, and had an enjoyable day golfing.

This golf tournament is the A-L Rotary’s largest fundraiser each year. Some of this Rotary’s largest recipients are the High Street Food Pantry, the Family Thanksgiving and Christmas Projects at United Methodist Church in Auburn, and the Rotary Scholarships, where five local high school graduates (Edward Little, Lewiston, Poland Regional, Leavitt, and St. Dominic Academy) each receive a $500 scholarship.

“I am overwhelmed with gratitude with all the selfless generosity our Rotary membership has. We live, work, and play in a community with many needs and giving back gives our club great joy knowing we are making a difference,” chapter president Nancy Richard said.

Since 1991 the Auburn-Lewiston Rotary Breakfast Club has donated over $570,000 to charities in need. Other annual donations are also made to several local charities, which include but are not limited to: Boys & Girls Club, Advocates for Children, Salvation Army, Red Cross, SEARCH, and Big Brothers Big Sisters.

The A-L Rotary has their 27th Annual Golf Tourney scheduled for June 18, 2021. If you’d like to attend a meeting, visit www.auburn-lewistonrotary.org to contact a fellow Rotarian to learn more.

