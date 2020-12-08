BETHEL — An exhibit celebrating the 60th anniversary of the Cross Brothers founding of Mt. Abram in Greenwood is being presented by the Maine Ski and Snowboard Museum at the Robinson House of the Museums of the Bethel Historical Society. It will be open select Saturdays in December and most days from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday to Friday. Visitors are asked to call 207-824-2908 before arrival and follow COVID-19 protocols.

The exhibit features photographs of the area’s development from the winter of 1960-61 through today, including event posters and old trail maps. The exhibit is made possible through support from the Mt. Abram Ski Club and the Friends of Mt. Abram.

Ski journalist Dave Irons’ book, “The History of Mt. Abram, Maine’s Family Ski Area,” will be available in late December and may be purchased online at www.maineskiandsnowboardmuseum.org/store.

