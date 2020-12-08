CAMDEN — The Camden Public Library’s Friday Film Club will meet at 4 p.m. Friday, Dec. 18, via Zoom to talk about two quirky feel-good films – both from New Zealand writer/director/actor Taika Waititi. The films selected for the discussion are “Hunt for the Wilderpeople” (2016, PG-13, 101 min.) and “Boy” (2010, Not Rated, 87 min.). Email [email protected] to request details for how to view the films and to receive a Zoom link to participate. Participants should plan on viewing the film(s) before the club meeting.

Both films focus on eccentric youths in New Zealand and their abrupt new relationships with adult guardians. In “Boy,” set in 1984, the 11-year-old main character (named Boy) loves Michael Jackson and his father, Alamein. Boy imagines his absent father as a deep sea diver, war hero, and a close relative of Michael Jackson. When Alamein returns home after seven years in jail, Boy is forced to confront a man very different for the hero he envisioned.

“Hunt for the Wilderpeople” was adapted from the book “Wild Pork and Watercress” by Barry Crump. It is the story of a misadventure in the wilderness that leads to life-changing discoveries for a troubled orphaned teen from the city and his belligerent foster father.

Critics praise both films as comic crowd-pleasers that showcase both the beauty of New Zealand and the incredible talent of their actors.

The Friday Film Club meets monthly on third Thursdays and is open to anyone who enjoys critically-acclaimed movies, inspiring documentaries and foreign films. For more details, visit librarycamden.org.

