BIDDEFORD — A virtual performance of the “2020 Home For The Holidays Concert” will stream from Friday, Dec. 18, through Sunday, Dec. 27, on the City Theater YouTube channel. Some favorite City Theater performers will sing holiday favorites along with excerpts from past Christmas productions.

City Theater Artistic Director Linda Sturdivant and Music Director Patrick Martin have teamed up again and put together a concert that will make you feel like you have stepped back in time to an old-fashion TV Christmas special complete with a crackling fire and carols around the Christmas tree. “We Need A Little Christmas,” “Let It Snow” and many other seasonal favorites will delight everyone in the family. An appearance by the storybook princesses from Brie’s Best Guest will delight the younger members of the audience. Plus, selections from past City Theater Christmas productions, including “A Christmas Carol: the Musical” and “A Charlie Brown Christmas.” The concert will conclude with traditional Christmas selections, “Gesu Bambino” sung by sopranos Mary Jordan Johnston Letellier and Sara Sturdivant and “O’Holy Night” sung by 3 tenors: Brian McAloon, Miles Obrey and Schuyler White.

The video for the concert will begin at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 18, and will be available to stream until midnight on Sunday, Dec. 27. For a donation (suggested $20) people will be emailed a link to watch the performance anytime during that time. Make a donation by going to https://www.citytheater.org/tickets/ or by calling 207-282-0849.

