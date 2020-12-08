GARDINER — An online concert by the Boneheads will be livestreamed at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 19, from Johnson Hall. The Boneheads are made up of Bob Colwell, keyboards, vocals; Scott Eliot, bass, guitar, vocals; Dickie-Doo Hollis, drums, vocals; and Steve Jones, guitar, vocals. Based in southern Maine, this popular group’s unique blend of roots music includes folk, rock, blues, country, Cajun and soul.

The Boneheads have a full complement of original material in addition to an extensive playlist of covers and enjoy mixing things up and surprising the audience. The band dates from 1991 and has put out a number of albums that have been consistently praised by major publications. They have been described as a band of honest musicians doing what they love. We are told there may be a surprise guest or two!

The performance will be filmed live at Johnson Hall and broadcast over the internet to all who have the ticket link.

Tickets are available by visiting www.johnsonhall.org. Each unique link will be sent out through e-mail by 5 p.m. on the day of the show to ticket holders. The link will be sent to the email associated with the ticket purchase. Make sure you have access to that address on the day of the show. Each ticket purchased covers the household.

For more information, contact [email protected]

