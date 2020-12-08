AUBURN – Alice B. Williams passed away on Dec. 4, 2020, at Clover Health Care in Auburn. She was 81 years old. Alice was the proud and beloved mother of five children, grandmother to 19, and great-grandmother to 32. Her family was always the greatest blessing in her life, and she will be deeply missed.

Alice is survived by her husband of 62 years Charles Williams Sr.; her children, Deborah and James Wetherell Sr., Charles Jr. and Rosalie Williams, DeeDee Williams, Alison and Jeffrey Newton Sr., Lori and Mark Thibodeau; and siblings Alice Mae Saucier and companion Richard Gallagher, Idella Jack and James Young. She was predeceased by her son, Timothy Williams Sr.; brothers Claude, Donald, Earl, Roy and Allen Young, and her sisters Mae Norton and Wilma McAlister.

A native of Buckfield, Maine, Alice graduated from Buckfield High School in 1957. She became the wife of her lifelong sweetheart, an Army Soldier, in 1958. Together, they traveled with their small children around the United States and also lived in Germany where their third child was born.

Alice was an adoring caretaker, having worked through the years as a certified nursing assistant, 4-H leader, and full-time homemaker.

She was an extraordinary cook, co-owner of Charlie’s Pizza for 13 years, and loved preparing meals for her entire family, church gatherings, and for all others that dropped in for a visit in Alice’s kitchen.

She never turned down the chance to watch her grandchildren, and spent countless hours with them doing activities, leading Bible studies, and of course providing millions of hugs and kisses. Her love and dedication to her family, faith and friends were her most treasured accomplishments.

Arrangements are under the care of Chandler Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, 45 Main Street, South Paris. Due to the pandemic, all services will remain private. COVID-19 has had an unprecedented impact on our lives, tragically affected our ability to be at her side, and now pay tribute in the deserved and traditional manner. Online condolences may be shared with her family and a Memorial Webcast will be available at

http://www.chandlerfunerals.com.

Loving God, please grant those that love Alice peace of mind and calm their troubled hearts. Let them know she has risen and is free of all earthly stressors. Comfort them in knowing that one day they will be reunited, just as the sun rises each day against the dark of night. Amen.

In lieu of flowers,

Alice’s family asks that donations be made in her memory to:

Clover Health Care

Memory Care