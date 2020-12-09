LEWISTON — Central Maine Healthcare has hired Mendy Goonan as its chief patient experience officer.
In this leadership role, Goonan will be responsible for the design and implementation of a comprehensive strategy to drive and foster the consistent delivery of positive patient and family experiences throughout the system.
Goonan was previously the director of patient experience at Norton Healthcare in Louisville, Kentucky, where she implemented patient experience programs throughout the organization and partnered with human resources colleagues on care of the caregiver to better enable them to care for patients.
She earned her bachelor’s degree in business administration from Indiana State University and her MBA in healthcare management from Western Governors University.
She began her new role Nov. 30.
Comments are not available on this story.
-
Business
Emerson Chevrolet-Buick donates to Good Shepherd Food Bank
-
Business
Franklin Savings Bank receives SBA District Director Award
-
Business
New Ventures Maine gives grant to Little Ridge Farm
-
Business
OTELCO hires Stephen Collins
-
Local Sports
Junior hockey: Tyler Gaulin lifts Nordiques past Generals in OT