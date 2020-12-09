Here are Mt. Abram Mountain Valley Conference and team award recipients.

Athletes of the Month

September: Camryn Wahl/Cameron Walters; October: Kenyon Pilllsbury/Julia Wells.

MVC All Academic Team

Seniors – Ben DeBiase, Patrick Storer, Troy Hupper, Camryn Wahl, Austin Marden, Ethan Cockerham, Madison Phelps, Alice MacKay, Kaylee Knight, Hunter Warren, Cade Tooker, Trenton Reed, Kenyon Pillsbury.

Cross Country

MVC Awards: First Team All-Star – Julia Wells (Dual Athlete); Second Team All-Star – Lily Day (Dual Athlete); Honorable Mention – Jeffrey Warnock; Honorable Mention – Abigail Wilcox.

Team Awards: Most Improved Runner – Carter Butterfield/Willow Norton; Coaches Award – Patrick Storer/Abigail Wilcox; Most Valuable Runner – Jeffrey Warnock/Julia Wells.

Golf

MVC Awards: Player of the Year – Ben DeBiase; First Team All-Star – Ben DeBiase; Second Team All-Star – Cade Tooker; Second Team All-Star -Ethan Cockerham.

Team Awards: Most Improved – Ethan Sniadecki; Teammate Award – Austin Marden; Coaches Award – Ben DeBiase.

Soccer

Boys

MVC Awards: Kenyon Pillsbury, Kaden Pillsbury, Hunter Warren, Cam Walters, Wyatt Sieminski, Caleb Thibodeau, Morgan Thibodeau, Trevor Phelps.

Team Awards: Golden Boot Award – Kenyon Pillsbury; Bruce Howard Award – Hunter Warren; Art Potter Award – Trent Reed.

Girls

MVC Awards: Camryn Wahl, Madison Phelps, Alice MacKay, Kaylee Knight, Emily Kidd, Julia Wells, Olivia Roderick, Lily Day, Charlotte Mitchell, Brynna Zelie.

Team Awards: Coaches Award – Camryn Wahl; MVP – Madison Phelps; Most Improved – Lily Day; Heart and Soul – Alice MacKay; Dedication Award – Kaylee Knight.

