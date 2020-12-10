FRYEBURG – Due to the pandemic, Fryeburg Academy’s Fall Sports Awards Night was held virtually on Wednesday, November 11. Student-athletes, however, were invited to receive their awards in-person. Fryeburg Academy recognized the following student-athletes at the event:
All Academic Teams
Girls’ Soccer: Ella Baptista ‘21, Sharlah-May Day ‘21, Jordan Eastman ‘21, Morgan Fusco ‘21, Kayrin Johnson ‘21
Field Hockey: Hope Duffy ‘21, Lilah Felix ‘21, Maggie Powers ‘21
Mt. Biking: Luke Reinbach ‘21
Football: Eli Mahan ‘21
Cross Country: Samantha Carus ‘21, Livia DeVries ‘21
Boys Soccer Chandler Adams ‘21, Kyeni Musembi ‘21, Eloi Terricabras ‘21, Nico Zakon ‘21.
Three Star Jackets
Alegra Bartlett ‘23, Owen Galligan ‘23, Bobby Hallam ‘22, Ian Jacobson ‘22, Kris Lakeman ‘21, Armel Maloji ‘21, Caleb Micklon’23, Roy Mugabe ’22, Keyni Musembi ‘21, Liam Patterson ‘22, Shelby Purslow ‘22, Emma Rydman ‘22, Liam Quinn ‘22, Eliza Thorne ‘23, Emily Walker ‘22.
All-Conference
Alanna Nataluk ‘22.
Raider Awards
Mt. Biking: Padric McGrath ‘22
Field Hockey: Maggie Powers ‘21
Football: Eli Mahan ‘21, Eddie Thurston ‘21
Girls Soccer: Luna Barrionuevo ‘21, Kayrin Johnson ‘21
Cross Country: Arkie Baptista ‘21, Samantha Carus ‘21.
Golf: Sean Davis ‘24
Boys Soccer: Will Galligan ‘21, Donny Calderwood ‘21.
