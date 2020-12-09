LEWISTON — St. Mary’s Health System, a member of Covenant Health, has hired Dr. Marc L. Demers for its general surgery team.

Demers received his medical degree from Boston University School of Medicine. He completed his residency at Maine Medical Center in Portland and completed his surgical oncology fellowship at the University of Texas M. D. Anderson Cancer Center in Houston.

He is board certified in surgery, a fellow of the American College of Surgeons, a member of the Society of Surgical Oncology and a member of the American Society of Breast Surgeons. His clinical interests include breast cancer, multidisciplinary breast cancer management, benign breast disease and familial breast cancer syndromes.

