DEAR SUN SPOTS: Wreaths Across America is delivering wreaths to the Veterans Memorial Park at 10 a.m. on Monday, Dec 14. Volunteers are needed to place the wreaths on the memorials. If anyone can help, please come to the park at 9:30 a.m. Jerry Dewitt will be there to coordinate the effort. Please remember to dress for the weather!—Joyce, Lewiston

ANSWER: For those of you who have been looking for ways to volunteer, this event is for you. Bundle up and spend time in the fresh air making the Veterans Park more beautiful and festive for the holiday season while honoring the men and women who have served our country. The park is on Main Street at the end of Longley Bridge.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: I’m looking for leads for a vehicle with a wheelchair lift to allow my disabled wife to be more mobile. Please contact me at [email protected] or call 562-4961. — No name, no town

ANSWER: SeniorsPlus has many resource listings to assist seniors and those who are disabled. Their number is 795-4010. Your physician’s office and health insurance company may also offer ways to seek out the vehicle you need.

Mobility Works (mobilityworks.com) in Gray (747-2064) sells and rents vehicles to accommodate those with disabilities.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: I read the letter from No Name in the Dec. 1 edition of the Sun Journal. She asked how others were handling their Christmas celebrations this year. We have hosted our extended family on Christmas Eve for over 60 years and were heartbroken that we couldn’t do it this year.

Forty-seven years ago, I began keeping Christmas diaries. The pages had spaces for Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, the holiday calendar, weather, menus, guests, and even the year in review. I decided I’d give my family “A Christmas a Day” on Facebook. Not only has my family enjoyed the memories, but so have my Facebook friends from across the nation. One wrote, “It’s like a good book you can’t put down.”

Merry Christmas, Ms. Sun Spots, and thank you for all you do for others. — Becky, Fayette

ANSWER: This letter certainly warmed my heart on this chilly, gray December morning. I am a journal-keeper myself so, of course, I think your way of bringing joy to the holidays is wonderful.

One of my grown daughters has also been using Facebook to post daily stories about special ornaments on her family’s Christmas tree. The little vignettes are so sweet and funny, as I’m sure your memories you’ve written about are too.

I appreciate your willingness to share your story and I invite all readers to share how they are coping and bringing joy into their holiday in spite of our circumstances.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: The Board of the Maine Music Society would like to send out a big thank you to the sponsors, donors and buyers who helped to make our recent online auction a great success. Proceeds from the auction support the Maine Music Society Chorale, Chamber Singers and Orchestra. We are especially grateful for their generosity during this time of COVID-19 and look forward to the time when we can once again bring in-person, quality musical performances to the public. — No name, no town

