To the Editor:

The annual Bethel Light Up Main St/Jingle Bell Event is a go!

In a year filled with cancellations and limited community activities, this chamber-sponsored event will prevail.

Come celebrate the season at the first Light Up Main St Holiday Car Parade!

Due to COVID-19 increases in Maine, we have modified this event to eliminate risk and to ensure everyone who wants to participate can do in the safety of their own “pods”.

Decorate your cars, dial in your favorite holiday music and meet us in the lot by The Gem Theater on Saturday, December 19, by 4:15 p.m. (departure about 4:30 p.m.).

This festive line of cars will be escorted past all of the beautifully lit houses and businesses on Main St and up to the Bethel common by a member of our own Oxford Sheriff’s Department.

Rumor has it that Santa will be catching a ride up on one of our local firetrucks to greet cars and to help us light the common with a little extra sparkle this year.

So gather your family and friends, deck those cars in a little holly jolly and let’s have a (socially distanced) community parade to help get us in the holiday spirit!

Stephanie Herbeck

Bethel

