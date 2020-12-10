BETHEL — Monday, selectmen revisited discussion on a sidewalk project in town after receiving feedback from homeowners who would potentially be impacted by the project.

One of the residents called the project a “great idea” and said it provides “safer walking access” to people.

Nine letters total were sent out to homeowners, with two submitting feedback to the town.

Selectman Pete Southam asked board members if the town should hold off on contacting the Maine Department of Transportation until they get more letters from homeowners.

Select Woman Lori Swain and Selectman Neil Scanlon both thought two responses was not enough.

One homeowner asked what would happen during the winter with snow removal from the sidewalk.

Town Manage Loretta Powers said since Route 2 is a state road, MDOT handles plowing, but the town would be responsible for clearing the sidewalk if snow were to be plowed onto it.

Southam asked if MDOT had ever done any additional snow removal outside of plowing. Powers thought the only additional snow removal MDOT had ever done was on town bridges.

The proposed sidewalk would stretch from the Route 2 overpass to the multi-use trail behind the Big Apple on Route 2. The sidewalk would be 1,500 feet long and run on the side of the road opposite of Walgreens.

Powers sent letters last month to the homeowners/businesses that would impacted by the potential sidewalk construction the most.

If the town decides to move forward with the project, work would likely start in 2023.

Dan Loring from MDOT said estimated total project costs to be between $350,000 to $400,000.

Selectman agreed to delay getting back to MDOT until after their next board meeting.

Other business

Selectmen unanimously approved committee appointments for the Airport Authority, Bingham Forest Authority, Conservation Commission, Planning Board, Ordinance Review Committee, Budget Committee, Recreation Board and Appeals Board. Most of the applicants were incumbents.

There are still vacancies on some of the committees and boards.

