LISBON – Bear was born on Dec. 26, 1946, and passed on Dec. 3, 2020, while residing at Pinnacle Health and Rehab in Canton.

Bear suffered from the poisoning effects of Agent Orange while serving in the U.S. Navy in Vietnam on the USS Whitewater. We would like to thank the staff at Pinnacle for their loving care and concern for Bear’s well being. Also a big thank you goes out to the Veterans Administration for their support for Bear’s care.

Bear had two children from a previous marriage with Judy Cash Brewer: A son, William Brewer living in Kentucky and a daughter, Lisa “Ahzriel” Brewer living in California. In October 1987 he married his current wife Kelsey Purinton. They celebrated 33 years of marriage this past October.

One of Bear’s interests was playing Chess. He was an accomplished player and enjoyed the challenge of playing with friends. Bear was also a Science Fiction fan and loved reading. He loved space exploration and the NASA program. If he had been able, his dream would have been to explore space. He loved philosophy and politics and liked to debate current events. Bear loved animals and enjoyed the antics of his three cats. He was an intelligent, sensitive man with a dry sense of humor.

Bear wished to be cremated and returned to his beloved city of Santa Barbara, California. Kelsey will return him to his home and hold a small celebration of life on Rincon Beach where he learned to surf as a young man. Condolences can be sent to Funeral Alternatives at http://www.funeralalternatives.net.

Any desire to send a monetary contribution, should be sent to Pinnacle Health & Rehab for special resident activities,

Attn Becky Knox,

26 Pleasant St,

Canton, ME 04221