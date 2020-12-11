• Peter M. Arsenault, 36, of 8 Dix Ave., Mexico, on a charge of criminal trespass, 5:36 p.m. Thursday by Mexico Police Department.

• Casey M. Bernardini, 32, of 93 Western Ave., Augusta, on charges of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, misuse of identification, failure to give correct name, address or date of birth and theft by receiving stolen property, 12:12 p.m. Wednesday in Cumberland by Oxford County Sheriff’s Department.

