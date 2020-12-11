Lewiston

• Joshua Robinson, 35, of Phippsburg, on a warrant for failure to appear, 1:49 a.m Friday at 713 Webster St.

• Robert Hatherley, 33, of Lisbon Falls, on charges of violating protection from abuse twice, violating condition of release x3, warrant for failure to appear and unlawful trafficking of scheduled drugs, 2:35 a.m. Friday on Middle and Main streets.

• Raymond Gagnon, 76, of 701 Webster St., on a charge of domestic violence assault, 3 p.m. Friday on Webster Street.

Auburn

• Shawn Turner, 36, of 15 Willow St., on charges of domestic violence assault, domestic violence criminal threatening and a probation hold, 10:56 a.m. Friday on Willow Street.

