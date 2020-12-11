100 Years Ago: 1920

Arthur C. Cloutier, who has been engaged by the Auburn Post of the American Legion to coach their annual minstrel show, was present at the regular weekly meeting, held Wednesday evening at the Legion headquarters on Hampshire Street, and held a preliminary try-out of candidates for the show. Over 300 of the “buddies” were assembled.

50 Years Ago: 1970

CAPT. Gail M. Liberty, daughter of Mrs. Frederick P. Liberty, 26 Linden St. Auburn and the late Mr. Liberty has been awarded the air medal for meritorious achievement while participating in aerial flights during the period of Feb. ‘69 to June 18, 1970.” During this period, Capt. Liberty was a medical crew member on more than thirty-five combat support missions on aeromedical evacuation missions out of Vietnam. She has also been awarded the Vietnam Service Medal. In January of 1971 she will be reassigned to the 58 USAF Hospital at Luke Air Force Base in Phoenix. Arizona.

25 Years Ago: 1995

Students of Lisbon High School recently had the opportunity to return to the Coffeehouse Era, with an evening where students, staff, and alumni took part in a time of music and poetry that entertained a small but enthusiastic group of participants and listeners. “Some of the students were talking about different ways they could perform for the school and community,” explained Music Director Edward Judd. “They saw a coffee house setting as a chance to perform and get other students involved in a program.”

The material used in Looking Back is reproduced exactly as it originally appeared, although misspellings and errors may be corrected.

« Previous

filed under: