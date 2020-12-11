DIXFIELD – Sandra J. Burgess, 82 of Dixfield, passed away peacefully on Dec. 3, 2020, at CMMC in Lewiston. Born on Feb. 27, 1938, in Strong, Maine, the daughter of William and Catherine (Smith) Huff.

In her younger years, she enjoyed baking, cooking for family, time at camp and also her weekly card night with a few of her lady friends. She enjoyed family gatherings.

She married Ronald Burgess on Jan. 24, 1959.

She was predeceased by husband, Ronald; her son, Christopher, both parents; siblings and son-in-law, Bob Packard and grandson, Jeff Burgess.

Sandra is survived by her daughter, Holly Packard and her life partner, Jeffrey Gurney of Peru; sons, Tim and wife Wanda of Dixfield, Scott and wife Beth of Carthage and Corey and wife Kerry of Rumford; four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. She will be missed.

At her request there will be no services. Memories and condolences may be shared at directcremationofmaine.com.

